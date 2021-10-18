Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $61,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at $132,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.68. 6,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,782. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $143.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

