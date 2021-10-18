Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Societe Generale upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.20.

Linde stock opened at $308.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.49 and its 200-day moving average is $297.88. The company has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.