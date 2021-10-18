Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Línea Directa Aseguradora alerts:

LNDAF remained flat at $$1.99 on Monday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.