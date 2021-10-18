LinkEye Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a market cap of $5.40 million and $1.17 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LinkEye has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00066151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00100273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,133.61 or 0.99870711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.85 or 0.06027335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00023634 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

