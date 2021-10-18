Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.97

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 594317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $901.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.17 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

