Litecoin Plus 1-Day Volume Tops $22.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $116,053.21 and approximately $22.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

