Lition (LIT) One Day Volume Hits $119,293.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Lition has a market cap of $284,695.75 and approximately $119,293.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About Lition

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Lition Coin Trading

