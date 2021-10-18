LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report $3.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 29.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 139,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in LKQ by 18.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in LKQ by 2.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in LKQ by 26.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ opened at $55.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LKQ has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $55.65.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

