Lobstex Price Hits $0.0793 on Top Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.80 million and $605,236.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,639,588 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.