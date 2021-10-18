LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Tops $0.0306 on Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $3,256.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.97 or 0.00466268 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001239 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.32 or 0.01083201 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,113,223 coins and its circulating supply is 50,900,446 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.