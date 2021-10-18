Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Position Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Loews by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of L opened at $57.62 on Monday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $59.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.