Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Down 25.3% in September

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 884,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.07. 349,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

