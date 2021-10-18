Logitech International (LOGI) Set to Post Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Logitech International stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. Logitech International has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $140.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day moving average is $110.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Logitech International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Logitech International worth $35,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

