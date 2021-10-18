Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.32

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

