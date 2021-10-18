Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lonza Group in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of LZAGY opened at $78.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.97. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $86.31.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

