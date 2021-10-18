Loom Network Price Tops $0.10 (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $103.44 million and $8.44 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00041393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.00196067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00089435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

