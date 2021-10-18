Loopring (LRC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $151.66 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $559.77 million and $151.66 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00041177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.77 or 0.00194633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00088949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,996,325 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.