Lossless (LSS) Trading Up 216.3% This Week

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 40.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $28.78 million and $21.25 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 216.3% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00002080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00066194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00071586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00102170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,754.32 or 0.99846091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,764.90 or 0.06087202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00023492 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

