LPL Financial LLC Acquires 167,147 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.51% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $109,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JKD opened at $221.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.62. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $122.90 and a 52 week high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

