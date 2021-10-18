LPL Financial LLC Acquires 590,311 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 187.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 904,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.64% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $13,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 17,267.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 25,901 shares during the period.

Shares of PSP stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

