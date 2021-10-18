LPL Financial LLC Acquires 6,871 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Exact Sciences worth $13,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307,132 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,155 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,184,000 after purchasing an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $98.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $89.65 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.25.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.