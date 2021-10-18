LPL Financial LLC Acquires 9,657 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,208,000 after buying an additional 418,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 275,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $142.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day moving average of $141.58. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.