LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,564 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,614 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 406,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $721.48 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $507.22 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $773.89 and its 200 day moving average is $682.57. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

