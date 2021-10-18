LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $14,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,706,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,271,146,000 after buying an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after buying an additional 210,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $595,642,000 after purchasing an additional 157,037 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $206.19 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $160.37 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

