LPL Financial LLC Buys 27,504 Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,504 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.23% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $13,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 168,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBD opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $41.26.

