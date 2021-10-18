LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,663 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $117.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.82.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

