LPL Financial LLC Buys 65,002 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,002 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $14,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

GLW opened at $37.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

