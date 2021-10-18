LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $14,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 277.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 292.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $409.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.83. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $420.23. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

