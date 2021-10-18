LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,620 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $12,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $230,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $257,000.

BATS:BBJP opened at $57.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04.

