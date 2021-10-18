LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,610 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.54 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60.

