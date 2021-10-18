LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 466,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,808,000 after buying an additional 119,904 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,962,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 16,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 162,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,274,000 after buying an additional 47,206 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 10,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.78.

Shares of SIVB opened at $690.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $264.60 and a 1 year high of $695.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

