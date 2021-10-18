LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 334.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,759 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of IEUR opened at $58.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.86. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11.

