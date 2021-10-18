LPL Financial LLC Has $13.03 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,385,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,400,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $2,941,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE:ED opened at $74.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $74.14.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.