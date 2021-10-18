LPL Financial LLC Has $13.26 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after acquiring an additional 376,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $326.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.53. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

