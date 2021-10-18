LPL Financial LLC Has $13.75 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.89.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $248.85 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.65 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.65.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

