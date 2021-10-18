LPL Financial LLC Has $13.90 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Ball worth $13,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Ball by 133.6% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,536,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,455,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 45.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,733,000 after buying an additional 746,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ball by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after buying an additional 647,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $91.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.92. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

