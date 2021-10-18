LPL Financial LLC Has $14.29 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 874.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,512 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.97% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,551,000 after buying an additional 46,469 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,451,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,069,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $42.49 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27.

