LPL Financial LLC Has $14.45 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of STERIS worth $14,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STE opened at $225.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.51 and a 200-day moving average of $208.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.