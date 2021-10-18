LPL Financial LLC Has $14.49 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Trex worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREX. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.47.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $93.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $114.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

