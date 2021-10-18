LPL Financial LLC Has $14.55 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $81.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. JD.com’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

