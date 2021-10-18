LPL Financial LLC Has $14.85 Million Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.46% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $14,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 71,692 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83.

