LPL Financial LLC Has $14.96 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $14,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $66.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

