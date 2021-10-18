LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.94% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $14,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $54.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $59.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.