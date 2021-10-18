LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $13,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 46,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $28.86.

