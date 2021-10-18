LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 170.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.30.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $443.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.48. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

