LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,367 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.73% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $13,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 785.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $81.61 on Monday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $86.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.