LPL Financial LLC Purchases 10,563 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CARR opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

