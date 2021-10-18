LPL Financial LLC Purchases 309,612 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,234 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,612 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLF opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

