LPL Financial LLC Purchases 33,265 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,283 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RIO opened at $70.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.89. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

