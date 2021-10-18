LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,616 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Canopy Growth worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after buying an additional 338,296 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 102,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $13.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.